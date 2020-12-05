New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of New Gold worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in New Gold by 23.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in New Gold by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50,947 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 68.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,139,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 463,610 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 182.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth about $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.28.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter.

New Gold Profile

New Gold Inc is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.