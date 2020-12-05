Swiss National Bank Sells 14,200 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,792,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,502,000 after purchasing an additional 701,414 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 38.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,995,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after buying an additional 835,993 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10,483.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,508,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,541 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,926,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 920,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

NYSE IRT opened at $13.37 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

