SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 64,427 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SITC opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.36. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

SITC has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

