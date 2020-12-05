Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of MicroStrategy worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,691,000 after buying an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,614,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,389,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Shares of MSTR opened at $328.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,733.33 and a beta of 0.72. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $358.94.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $111,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.16, for a total value of $3,121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,350 shares of company stock valued at $41,307,881 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

