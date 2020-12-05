Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of AMERISAFE worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,001,000 after purchasing an additional 87,739 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 176.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 4.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $56.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.32. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $80.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.26.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $81.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMSF shares. ValuEngine downgraded AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $205,299.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,293.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $97,045.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

