Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 43.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $910,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Immunovant by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,550 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Immunovant by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $48.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.56.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

IMVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CSFB initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.17 per share, for a total transaction of $190,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

