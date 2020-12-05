Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Burlington Stores news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,032,376.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,465 shares of company stock worth $4,758,274. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $231.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.88 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BURL. Loop Capital upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

