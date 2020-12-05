Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pinterest by 32.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,479,000 after buying an additional 1,029,484 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pinterest by 26.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 51,230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pinterest by 45.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,022,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 318,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 152.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINS opened at $67.31 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $71.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 1,496,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $55,610,503.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,352.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $3,003,273.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,542,304 shares of company stock valued at $208,242,825 in the last ninety days.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.32.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

