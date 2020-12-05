Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 282.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,044,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $121,017,000 after purchasing an additional 772,070 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,960,000 after buying an additional 256,124 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 311.9% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 289.5% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

Shares of AAPL opened at $122.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average of $105.93. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

