Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 118,420 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 118,420 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 306.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after buying an additional 48,834,074 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 303.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,289,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27,863,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Apple by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,170,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,361,765 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

AAPL stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.93. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

