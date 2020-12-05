Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Buys 1,722 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Apple were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 272.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,044,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $121,017,000 after acquiring an additional 772,070 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 319.0% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,960,000 after purchasing an additional 256,124 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 311.9% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 289.5% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $122.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average of $105.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.