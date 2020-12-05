New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,207 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,207 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 204.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 338,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 227,338 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Talos Energy by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 140,837 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 106,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TALO. ValuEngine downgraded Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Talos Energy stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.68 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

