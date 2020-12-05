Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,795 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.0% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

