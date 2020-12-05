Investment Management of Virginia LLC Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 260.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,154 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

