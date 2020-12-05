Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $19.76 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 745.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,403 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.2% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

