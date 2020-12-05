GYL Financial Synergies LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 301.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,023 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 9.0% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $122.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

