Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 378.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,618 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.4% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $68,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 306.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after buying an additional 48,834,074 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Apple by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,289,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27,863,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Apple by 273.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,170,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,361,765 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $122.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

