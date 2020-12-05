Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,476 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,683,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954,933 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Vistra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,785,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,954,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,366,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,508,000 after buying an additional 364,899 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,998,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,065,000 after buying an additional 319,635 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 57.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,373,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,434,000 after buying an additional 1,593,887 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VST opened at $19.15 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan bought 41,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

