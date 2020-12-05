First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 267.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,584 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,104 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Apple were worth $78,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,834,074 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,289,067,000 after buying an additional 27,863,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Apple by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,170,721,000 after buying an additional 26,361,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average of $105.93. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

