Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,418,560 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,445 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,418,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 274.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 186,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 136,927 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 153,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 69,801 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

CPE opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $530.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.34.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $290.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

