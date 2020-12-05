Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $113,000 Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 51.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at $66,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 26,830 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Shares of CDMO opened at $11.26 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $637.35 million, a PE ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

