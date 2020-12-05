HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of HCI Group worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCI Group during the third quarter worth $3,736,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in HCI Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

NYSE:HCI opened at $52.87 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $62.93. The firm has a market cap of $422.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.40. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 10.21%. Equities analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

