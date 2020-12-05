The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.55 Million Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Franklin Electric worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FELE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth about $2,537,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $93,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

FELE stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $70.44.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.