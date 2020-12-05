The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 19,238 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Cronos Group worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the third quarter worth about $57,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $8.63 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 2.15.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRON shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.89.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 100,000 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $733,000.00. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $9,322,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock worth $16,761,991. 7.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

