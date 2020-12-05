The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.57 Million Stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,165,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,946,000 after purchasing an additional 919,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,087,000 after buying an additional 184,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 62.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,472 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,550,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,195,000 after purchasing an additional 390,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 173.6% in the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 645,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,159,000 after purchasing an additional 409,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of CCXI opened at $57.47 on Friday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

