SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of SPS Commerce worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,275,000 after acquiring an additional 699,749 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,764,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,411,000 after acquiring an additional 71,700 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 659.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,967 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 957.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,063,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 962,574 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,018,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPSC. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $104.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.80 and a 200 day moving average of $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

