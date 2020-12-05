Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $135.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.87 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.63.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

