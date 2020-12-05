Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $177,000 in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 9.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Anderson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

