Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 50,962 Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 93.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50,962 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtusa were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtusa during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtusa during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Virtusa during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 73.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Virtusa by 39.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of VRTU stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. Virtusa Co. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $317.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.21 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

