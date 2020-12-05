Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

