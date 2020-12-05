Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $90,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $147,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $121.35 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $149.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average of $97.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $571.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $97,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,733 shares in the company, valued at $6,694,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,000. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CW. TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

