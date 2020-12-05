Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 146.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,471 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Newpark Resources worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,949,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 301,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NR opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.21. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $96.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newpark Resources news, CEO Paul L. Howes bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,681.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 72,500 shares of company stock worth $88,625. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Newpark Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

