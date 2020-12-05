Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 59.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJRD. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 444.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.43. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.05 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

