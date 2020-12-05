Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $181,000 Stock Holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,927 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of RBB Bancorp worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 357.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBB. Stephens began coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $306.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.92. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.85 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

