Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $179,000 Stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 251.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 32.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Shares of XEC opened at $38.41 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

