OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 120.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 612.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 176,460 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 101.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 60,174 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 72,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $4,451,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $151,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,252 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSIS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $89.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $102.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.31.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

