Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 94.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

NYSE:VMI opened at $169.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.78. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $169.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $733.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.68 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $765,351.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,811.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $514,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,324 shares of company stock worth $1,735,618. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.