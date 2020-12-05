Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,100 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,032,733.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OLLI stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $112.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.29.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

