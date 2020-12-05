Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 117.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Comerica by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Comerica by 1,276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.43 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Compass Point lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comerica from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.