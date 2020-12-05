Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Holdings Trimmed by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,675 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 442.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 36.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 65.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Regions Financial stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

