Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,819,000 after buying an additional 105,417 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 139,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after buying an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $210.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $127.73 and a 52-week high of $216.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.31.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.21 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RACE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.70.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.