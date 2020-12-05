Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,250 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Reading International worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reading International during the second quarter valued at $6,650,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Reading International by 564.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 156,236 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Reading International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 101,074 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Reading International by 41.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 31,514 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Reading International during the second quarter valued at $127,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $3.69 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). Reading International had a negative net margin of 28.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%.

Reading International Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

