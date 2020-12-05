Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Holdings Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,299,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 239.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after buying an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 2,406,587 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,922.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after buying an additional 1,535,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,204,000 after buying an additional 1,445,926 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 60,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $2,424,229.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,580,479.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $1,304,995.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,935,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,973,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,658,784 shares of company stock valued at $92,510,950.

Snap stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.