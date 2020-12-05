NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,550 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,122,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,934,000 after acquiring an additional 265,947 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,766,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,921,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $34.52 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

