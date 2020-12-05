Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 2,840 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 107.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MYR Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MYR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $55.83 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The company has a market cap of $933.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $607.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 19,653 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $953,563.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,802 shares in the company, valued at $10,761,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,533 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $285,613.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,801,794.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,750 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.