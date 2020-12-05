Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 632,025 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632,025 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Equitable by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 46,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Equitable by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EQH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

