Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 58,431 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 58,431 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 48.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,110.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $367,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,145 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,073 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STX opened at $64.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

