Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,259 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Flotek Industries worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 5,586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 94,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 32,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 274,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Nierenberg acquired 11,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,183.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,208.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 106,880 shares of company stock worth $249,011. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%.

Flotek Industries Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

