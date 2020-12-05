Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 830 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Insulet by 8.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Insulet by 48.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Insulet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 43.9% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insulet from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.82.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,198.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $258.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $269.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 924.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

