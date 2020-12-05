Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 14,659 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 81.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,659 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $138,000. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.1% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,932,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,877,000 after buying an additional 214,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

NYSE:TSN opened at $70.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.21. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

